U.S. leading economic index to be released November 6
October 25, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. leading economic index to be released November 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The private sector Conference Board said on Friday that it would release its index of U.S. leading economic indicators for September on November 6.

The report was originally scheduled for release on October 18, but was delayed because the data needed to construct the index was unavailable due to the partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

The Conference Board also said it had postponed the release of the October index from November 21 until November 27.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
