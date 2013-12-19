U.S. economic activity gauge rises in November

The Manhattan skyline is seen from the 68th floor of the 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity marched higher in November, suggesting the recovery continues to gain steam.

The Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index rose 0.8 percent to 98.3 last month after rising a revised 0.1 percent in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.7 percent November gain.

“The LEI continues on a broad-based upward trend, suggesting gradually strengthening economic conditions through early 2014,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, economist at The Conference Board.