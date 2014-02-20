FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. economic activity gauge rises in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A full moon rises behind the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

WASHINGTON, Fed (Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose modestly in January, pointing to underlying strength in the economy despite a frigid winter’s drag on economic growth.

The Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index climbed 0.3 percent to 99.5 last month. That followed December’s revised reading that showed the index was flat from the prior month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to gain 0.4 percent in January.

“Underlying economic conditions should continue to improve,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, an economist at the private Conference Board.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
