U.S. leading economic indicator rises in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity increased solidly in November, pointing to underlying strength in the economy.

The Conference Board said on Thursday its Leading Economic Index rose 0.6 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to advance 0.5 percent after October’s previously reported 0.9 percent jump.

“The biggest challenge has been, and remains, more income growth. However, with labor market conditions tightening, we are seeing the first signs of wage growth starting to pick up,” said Ken Goldstein, an economist at the Conference Board.