U.S. economic activity gauge points to near-term strength
#Business News
January 23, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. economic activity gauge points to near-term strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity increased in December, suggesting strength in the economy in the near term.

The Conference Board said on Friday its Leading Economic Index rose 0.5 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising 0.4 percent after November’s previously reported 0.6 percent gain.

“December’s gain was driven by a majority of its components, suggesting the short-term outlook is getting brighter and the economy continues to build momentum,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, an economist at the Conference Board.

“Current economic conditions measured by the coincident indicators show employment and income gains are helping to keep the U.S. economy on a solid expansionary path despite some weakness in industrial production.”

(This story corrects month in first paragraph to December)

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

