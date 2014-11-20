FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leading economic index points to solid growth
November 20, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. leading economic index points to solid growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Drake Conley of Goodwill Industries disassembles machinery to be scrapped at RACER (Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response) Trust open house at the former General Motors Willow Run Powertrain plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity posted a larger-than-expected gain last month, pointing to firm economic activity into next year.

The Conference Board said its Leading Economic Index rose 0.9 percent after a revised 0.7 percent gain in September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 0.6 percent in October.

“The upward trend in the LEI points to continued economic growth through the holiday season and into early 2015,” Conference Board economist Ken Goldstein said in a statement.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
