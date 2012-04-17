Instant View: Industrial output flat in March as manufacturing falls

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Industrial output was flat for a second straight month in March, held back by a drop in manufacturing, according to a Federal Reserve report on Tuesday that suggested a cooling in factory activity.

COMMENTS:

CRAIG DISMUKE, CHIEF ECONOMIC STRATEGIST, VINING SPARKS, MEMPHIS

“It’s evidence of some slowing in the manufacturing sector, which I‘m not entirely surprised because of what’s happening in Europe and the end of the tax depreciation on equipment allowance. My expectation going forward is that manufacturing will chug along at a moderate pace from business investment and consumer spending. But you will see exports dry up a bit.”

MARK LUSCHINI, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT IN PHILADELPHIA

“We have seen a little bit of evidence here recently from other reports on the manufacturing activity and you see a little slowing on a comparative basis. It should trigger a bit of a worry only in the sense of is this an aberration, is it perhaps again the widely-held opinion that a lot of production or activity was pulled into the last few months of last year and early this year because of weather and other things ... (it‘s) too early to call it a pattern but something that you have to monitor.”

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“It looks pretty bad on the face of it, however, recognizing the back-month revisions should soften the blow of the flat outcome in March. Generally speaking, manufacturing has shown very, very modest momentum, which should be maintained over the course of the year. The data should not have broader implications in terms of Fed policy.”

KATHY LIEN, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH, GFT FOREX, JERSEY CITY

“What you’re beginning to see is the momentum in the fourth quarter and the beginning of the first slowing in the U.S. economy. I think this is a pretty telling sign of why the Federal Reserve remains cautious...What this tells us from a monetary policy perspective, there’s not necessarily going to be any tightening anytime soon. I‘m not a believer of QE3 because I think we would need a more desperate time in the U.S. economy for that to happen, but it does increase the chance of more stimulus from the central bank.”

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

“The March industrial production report showed a rebound in mining and utility output after weaker performances from these industries suppressed production in the month prior, however decreased manufacturing output made overall production flat for the month. It’s the second consecutive flat reading. Although the stalled growth is a disappointment, revisions lifted manufacturing’s and utilities’ February output making for a stronger positive from manufacturing (up to 0.8% from 0.3%) and actually turning utilities positive (had been flat and is now up 0.1%).”

RICK BENSIGNOR, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT MERLIN SECURITIES IN NEW YORK

“It missed expectations but futures are hanging in there because we got a boost from housing numbers after permits came in well over expectations. Data has been mixed, but we should at least start things off pretty well.”