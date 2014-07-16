FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. industrial production edges higher in June
#Business News
July 16, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. industrial production edges higher in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Robotic arms spot welds on the chassis of a Ford Transit Van under assembly at the Ford Claycomo Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. industrial production edged higher in June, as production at mines increased, according to data released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose 0.2 percent, compared to May’s revised increase of 0.5 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output rising 0.4 percent.

Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent, with economists expecting a rise of 0.4 percent.

Production at mines moved up 0.8 percent.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

