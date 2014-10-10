FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cheaper oil and strong dollar push import prices lower
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Cheaper oil and strong dollar push import prices lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A picture illustration of crumpled kuna, Dollar and euro banknotes, taken in Zagreb January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell in September for the third straight month as the cost of petroleum products declined and a strong dollar made it cheaper for Americans to buy goods from the European Union.

The Labor Department said on Friday import prices fell 0.5 percent last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices declining 0.7 percent. Export prices fell 0.2 percent during the month.

The European Central Bank has stepped up efforts this year to pull the euro zone out of an economic crisis, which has pushed down the value of the euro against the dollar. In September, prices for imports from the European Union fell 0.9 percent, the biggest one-month decline since December 2012.

While the U.S. economy has accelerated in recent months, the global economy has appeared to slow, including in China, and the price of oil has weakened.

The cost of imported oil for the United States fell 2 percent in September.

Weak import prices are holding down U.S. inflation, which is keeping the Federal Reserve wary of rushing to raise interest rates.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
