Instant View: Durables up less than expected

(Reuters) - Demand for long-lasting manufactured goods rose less than expected in April while weekly jobless claims dipped modestly for the week ended May 19.

JOBLESS CLAIMS:

GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jek48s

KEY POINTS: * New orders for durable goods edged 0.2 percent higher last month, a minimal gain after a revised 3.7 percent drop in March, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. * Economists had forecast orders for durable goods, which range from toasters to aircraft, to increase 0.5 percent in April after a previously reported 3.9 percent fall in March. * Orders were dragged down by a 2.8 percent decline in machinery and 34 percent fall in military aircraft. New orders of computers and electronic products fell 0.6 percent.

COMMENTS:

SUBODH KUMAR, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SUBODH KUMAR & ASSOCIATES, TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA:

”Durables showed the hope in the recovery in manufacturing seems to be stalling, not a lot of excitement there. The only bright spot in the economy seems to be that housing is bottoming out and that’s about it.

“The data today is market neutral, reinforcing the most recent news that things are rather slow.”

PIERRE ELLIS, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DECISION ECONOMICS, NEW YORK:

”Initial claims were basically stable which is good news because it looks as if the run-up last month was temporary. Companies are not beginning a new wave of layoffs.

”The not-so-good news is claims are not falling. We’re in the high normal range. They still present a picture of business caution.

”The thinking is that the next monthly payroll number will be better than it was last month; we’re thinking maybe 160,000 new jobs added to non-farm payrolls.

“Durable goods orders also give a message of business uncertainty and lack of confidence. The non-defense capital goods orders ex-aircraft came in weak again. Some annual revisions weakened the fourth quarter and then the first quarter ended on a weak note with March down 2.2 percent in that category. And orders continued to decline in April. That category is important as an indicator of business willingness to invest. It looks more and more like businesses are hesitating to invest in the face of worsening uncertainties in the U.S. and global economy.”

SAM BULLARD, SENIOR ECONOMIST, WELLS FARGO, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA:

JOBLESS CLAIMS: “We are seeing a general downtrend in claims and general level itself we should see modest payroll growth. We might see a modest pickup in growth in May versus April.”

DURABLES GOODS: “We are slower growth globally including China. We have been seeing slowing in the purchasing managers indexes. Manufacturers remain cautious. Manufacturing had been growing at a very strong pace until recently. We have seen evident of softer equipment demand in the first quarter. That softness will likely continue into the second quarter. Businesses will remain cautious with their spending and investment outlook.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures slightly trim gains

BONDS: U.S. bond prices were little changed

FOREX: The dollar extended gains against the euro