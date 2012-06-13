Instant View 3: Retail sales ex-autos post biggest fall in 2 yrs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Retail sales fell for a second straight month in May as demand for building materials tumbled and declining gasoline prices weighed down on receipts at service stations, a government report showed on Wednesday.

COMMENTS:

PETER CARDILLO , CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, ROCKWELL GLOBAL CAPITAL, NEW YORK

“It’s basically all about cautious spending. A little disappointing but it’s something that the market was expecting, that consumers remain quite cautious. It’s all due to the decline in energy sales. Other components show modest spending.”

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON DC

“Dollar/yen is going to be the barometer. Headline retail sales were in line with expectations, however ex-autos the number looks softer than forecast. When we take out autos and gasoline, we see retail sales fell by a more benign 1/10 of a percent. So a lot of noise in these figures from sharply lower gas prices and at this point it does not look like there is much reason for concern about consumer spending. So looking at the market, little move, dollar/yen a little bit lower in reaction to the softer retail sales numbers and cooler-than-expected PPI.”

TODD SCHOENBERGER, MANAGING PRINCIPAL AT THE BLACKBAY GROUP IN NEW YORK

”Retail sales were in line. Autos turned out to be a negative surprise. Not too shocked about that, only because there wasn’t much out there to encourage buying, especially with higher gas prices.

“PPI is a bit of a surprise and isn’t a good sign. It continues to chip away at sentiment. This won’t be well received by the market.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures extended their earlier declines.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices pared their previous losses.

FOREX: The dollar erased its earlier gains versus the yen, dropping to a session low, and slightly extended losses versus the euro.