Analyst View: Retail sales down in June, NY factories grow

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales fell by 0.5 percent in June from May, government data showed. Economists had expected sales to rise by 0.2 percent.

A second report on Monday showed manufacturing in New York state rose in July by a bit more than forecasts.

COMMENTS:

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK:

“The numbers are pretty unambiguously weak. They are down even excluding gasoline and autos. We were a little surprised by how broad-based the weakness was. You’ve got quite a big downward revision in April even though May was unrevised. The consumer is obviously struggling, not benefiting much from weak gasoline prices.”

PETER BOOCKVAR, EQUITY STRATEGIST, MILLER TABAK + CO, NEW YORK:

“Headline retail sales are now down three months in a row, due maybe to some give-back after the mild winter but also coincides with lackluster job growth. Of note too, the July New York manufacturing survey, the first July number (to be) rose to 7.4 from 2.3 and was above estimates of 4.0. While the headline figure rose, the components were very mixed.”

ERIC FINE, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF VAN ECK G-175 STRATEGIES IN NEW YORK:

“This is another example of how broader economic uncertainty is having an impact on economic activity. We’ve been willing to ignore this kind of thing in the past, but no more.”