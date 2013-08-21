FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Instant View: U.S. Fed meeting minutes offer few clues on QE3
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 21, 2013 / 6:15 PM / in 4 years

Instant View: U.S. Fed meeting minutes offer few clues on QE3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Only a few Federal Reserve policymakers thought it would soon be time to “slow somewhat” the pace of the central bank’s bond-buying at a meeting last month, while others emphasized patience in deciding when to start to wind down the stimulus program.

Minutes of the U.S. central bank’s July 30-31 meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that almost all of the 12 members of the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee agreed a change to the stimulus was not yet appropriate.

COMMENTS:

TODD SCHOENBERGER, MANAGING PARTNER AT LANDCOLT CAPITAL IN NEW YORK:

“The Fed is creating a bit of drama with some of the language, saying it ‘could’ be time to taper. That’s irresponsible. How can we justify tapering when GDP growth is still so low? It seems the Fed is under immense pressure to begin tapering, rather than doing it for macro reasons. It doesn’t seem like the economy is ready for tapering, and this makes me a bit concerned.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks hit session low

BONDS: U.S. bond prices fell, 10-year notes yield rose to 2.85 percent

FOREX: The dollar extended gains versus yen and euro

Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.