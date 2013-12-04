Instant View: U.S. private payroll gauge jumps in November

(Reuters) - U.S. private sector hiring rose by the most in a year in November, topping market forecasts, and October’s figures were revised sharply higher, data released Wednesday showed.

Private employers added 215,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, according to the monthly ADP National Employment Report. That compares with market expectations for 173,000 new jobs and was up from a revised 184,000 in October, a figure originally reported as 130,000.

The report precedes the more widely followed non-farm payrolls report from the U.S. Labor Department, due on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters survey currently expect that report to show 180,000 new jobs were created last month, down from 204,000 in October. The unemployment rate is seen dropping to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent.

KEY POINTS:

* The increase from October was the largest monthly rise since November 2012, when about 276,000 new jobs were created.

COMMENTS:

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON:

“It’s good news. Clearly an upside surprise versus market expectations. It’s not exactly clear to me at least whether or not this ADP number is playing a little bit of a catch-up to the broader BLS payrolls number, which has led the ADP number in terms of reporting on jobs growth in the U.S. Nonetheless, I still think it’s a positive number, and it does suggest that there may be a risk of an upside surprise going into Friday.”

ANDREW WILKINSON, CHIEF ECONOMIC STRATEGIST, MILLER TABAK & CO, NEW YORK:

”So the stat of the day resulting out of the bumper crop of jobs according to the ADP report is this - Ahead of the number the combined two months’ reading was suggested to be 300,000. In the event of an outsized 215,000 for November and accompanying upwards revision to 184,000 for October, the net improvement is 99,000 jobs compared to what we knew before the data. We had made the point that October’s data would likely fall in line with the far-stronger government report and that if October was good, November was likely to be better yet.

“The market is trying to work out whether good news is bad, but clearly this report argues in favor of a December tapering at the FOMC.”

GUS FAUCHER, SENIOR ECONOMIST, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES, PITTSBURGH:

”The fact there was such a big miss last month, it makes me question this number. The interesting thing to note is that it’s pretty strong across the board. That’s obviously a good sign. There is good growth among small, medium and large businesses. It looks to me as though there’s consistent job growth.

”It bodes well for Friday’s payroll number. If we look at ADP at least in November, it doesn’t look like the Affordable Care Act is affecting hiring right now.

“The Fed will likely hold off on tapering in December. They want to see another job report and how the fiscal situation develops in Washington. That being said, if we see another 200,000 job gain on Friday, that would be consistent with a reduction asset purchases in January.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. equity index futures slipped to a session low, indicating a slightly lower open for U.S. benchmark indexes.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices extended their fall with the 10-year note yield rising above 2.84 percent, the highest since mid-September, and the 2-year note yield rising to a three-week high.

FOREX: The dollar strengthened against the euro and yen.