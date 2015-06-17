Instant View: Fed likely to raise rates later in year

(Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing moderately after a winter swoon and likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, U.S. Federal Reserve officials indicated on Wednesday.

KEY POINTS:

* After contracting in the first quarter, the economy is now on track to grow between 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent this year, according to the central bank’s latest policy statement and new projections issued by Fed policymakers.

* The Fed also said labor markets continued to improve, though with unemployment expected to be slightly higher at the end of the year than previously forecast in March. Inflation remains low but is expected to gradually rise to its 2 percent target over the medium term, the Fed said.

COMMENTS:

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT PHOENIX FINANCIAL SERVICES IN NEW YORK:

”The Fed is setting us up for the rate hike, which is inevitable and will come sometime between now and December. The Fed has two criteria: labor market improvement, which we continue to see, and confidence that inflation will move to its objectives. That’s starting to happen.

”I haven’t figured out whether the rate hike will be in September or December, but I think September is more likely, and I would prefer to get it out of the way.

“Bonds had a muted reaction to the news, and stocks don’t seem to be having much reaction either. People have been expecting a rate hike to come, and the market is ready for that. At the same time, we’re also still worried about Greece.”

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:

“There was a broad improvement in the outlook for the economy. The most important thing is the outlook for inflation. It’s probably baked in the cake that we’ll see continued improvement in the labor market. The real question is whether the Fed is getting reasonably confident about the inflation outlook. The members are probably more confident than they were in April, but they’re not there, yet.”

AARON KOHLI, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK:

“I think we were expecting the statement to be mostly dovish, no real solid indication of a hike just an upgrade to their economic assessment, and that’s generally what we got, nothing really surprising there. So the market rallied a bit on that.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes moved into positive territoryBONDS: U.S. bond prices trimmed lossesFOREX: The dollar weakened slightly against the euro and yen