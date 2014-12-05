Instant View: U.S. job growth booms in November

(Reuters) - U.S. employers added the largest number of workers in nearly three years in October and wages increased, which could bring the Federal Reserve closer to raising interest rates.

Nonfarm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most since January of 2012, the Labor Department said on Friday. The unemployment rate held steady at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.

KEY POINTS:

* Data for September and October were revised to show 44,000 more jobs created than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by only 230,000 last month.

COMMENTS:

ANTHONY VALERI, FIXED-INCOME STRATEGIST AT LPL FINANCIAL IN SAN DIEGO:

“It is unequivocally bullish on the U.S. economy. It is a good all-around, solid report. It’s another vote of confidence in the U.S. economy. We should see higher yields. It is one of the features that pushes yields higher. We’ll need more evidence but it definitely contradicts the low yield environment we have been in.”

CRAIG DISMUKE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, VINING SPARKS, MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE:

“It’s a very strong number across the board. There are gains in every sector. The revisions bring the three-month payroll average back up to 278,000. This tells me that the labor market is improving at a faster pace than I had expected. I think it will put pressure on the Fed to raise rates in the first half of next year by June, perhaps even March. Stocks are going to hit a ceiling as traders worry about the Fed backing out earlier than they had thought. You are going to see some sideway trading in stocks for awhile. In the bond market, the curve flattener trade is going to continue as there is no inflation at home and there would likely more stimulus from ECB. These things are going keep U.S. long-term yield low. The two-year yield will keep grinding higher in anticipation of the Fed raising rates.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures bounced around, and were lately flatBONDS: U.S. bond prices fellFOREX: The dollar strengthened against the euro and yen