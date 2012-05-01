Instant View: U.S. factory activity expands in April

(Reuters) - U.S. factory activity expanded in April, an encouraging sign for the economy after a string of weaker-than-expected economic reports in recent weeks.

KEY POINTS: The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index rose to 54.8 in April.

COMMENTS:

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON:

“The solid headline reading of the ISM as well as the strong improvement in employment were both encouraging and we are seeing the dollar pick up across the board as an result.”

PETER JANKOVSKIS, CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, OAKBROOK INVESTMENTS, LISLE, ILLINOIS:

”It shows we may be coming out of this little bit of a lull that manufacturing has had here over the last couple of months.

”Works against the expectations that were established by the weak Chicago PMI number (on Monday). The employment number was very strong, indicating employment growth does have a foundation to continue.

“Europe (recently) flared up and our numbers slacked, but if this trend can be continued the focus will come back to the U.S. economy and that should be a positive for the market.”

DAVID COARD, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME SALES AND TRADING, THE WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP, NEW YORK:

“They are better than expected and sort of fly in the face of the disappointing Chicago purchasing managers report we saw earlier this week. To me though, this week the star of the show comes on Friday (with payrolls data). That is what everyone is going to look for - the labor market is all-important and we need to know if the trend that we have been seeing with respect to job growth has resumed, or if we are starting to see some kind of pullback.”

NICK BENNENBROEK, HEAD OF FX STRATEGY FOR NORTH AMERICA, WELLS FARGO:

“The view on the economy has swung from optimism to pessimism of late and this could bring us back to the middle. ISM suggests there’s no real reason to get too concerned about the path of the U.S. economy at this point. And there’s been some pessimism about not just the economy but also the dollar after (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke’s dovish comments and the soft GDP report last week. So the decent ISM report might tweak that a bit, though it is the first number of the week and we’ll need to see what the ISM services and jobs data reveal.”

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT JOHN THOMAS FINANCIAL IN NEW YORK:

“Slightly better than expected, thank goodness. After a spate of disappointing economic news over the past few weeks, it would be nice to see that picture turn around. Maybe this will be the start of that.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes turned positive

BONDS: U.S. bond prices turned negative

FOREX: The dollar trimmed losses against the euro and gained against the yen