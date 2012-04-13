Instant View: Consumer sentiment falls in April

(Reuters) - Consumer sentiment slipped modestly in early April as higher gasoline prices hit household budgets, but optimism over the economic outlook lifted consumers’ expectations, a survey released on Friday showed.

KEY POINTS: * The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan’s preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment dipped to 75.7 in April from 76.2 in March. Economists had expected the index to hold at last month’s level. * The survey’s barometer of current economic conditions tumbled to the lowest level since December at 80.6 from 86.0. But the measure of consumer expectations rose to 72.5 from 69.8, hitting its highest level since September 2009.

COMMENTS: SAM WARDWELL, INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, PIONEER INVESTMENTS, BOSTON

”Everyone has been talking about gasoline prices and that has permeated the public consciousness and prices might go up further. We think there continues to be strength in the jobs market. The recent jobs data are not really bothering us.

We should see more people working at higher hourly wages. After talking to our retail analysts and companies, the economy still has legs and consumer spending should hold up in the spring through the summer.”

JEFFREY GREENBERG, U.S. ECONOMIST, NOMURA SECURITIES, NEW YORK:

”The current conditions had a surprising decline of almost 6 points which, to us, is a bit disconcerting because it probably confirms some of the weakness in the March employment report, but it also may reflect some of the declines in equity prices recently.

”Gasoline prices don’t appear to be weighing too heavily on concerns about the outlook, which improved. There appears to be a sense that, compared with this time last year, the higher gasoline prices are being accepted as the norm rather than a big jump. In that sense we don’t expect them to have a huge impact on personal consumption like they did last year.

“My general sense is this doesn’t provide too much new information to trade on in the Treasury market. It confirms the trend that we’ve seen in other reports that the big pickup we saw earlier this year is slowing a little.”

GARY THAYER, CHIEF MACROSTRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO ADVISORS, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI:

“Sentiment is still well above the low levels from past summer when consumers were worried about debt downgrade and problems in Europe. But we still have lingering concerns about inflation. The five-year inflation outlook was steady. The one-year outlook for inflation dipped to 3.4 percent but there’s still concern about the potential for inflation and that reflects the higher energy prices people are paying for gasoline. But, overall, not a bad number. It is still consistent with an economy that is doing okay. Better than a lot of people would have expected last summer, but still not what we would call a strong recovery.”

VASSILI SEREBRIAKOV, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO, NEW YORK:

“I don’t think it’s particularly surprising, and I‘m not even sure it’s that disappointing. The headwinds to the consumer are already well appreciated by the market. So this modest decrease is probably not a reason to start worrying about a very sharp slowdown in the pace of consumer spending. The breakdown isn’t that bad.”

PAUL NOLTE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, DEARBORN PARTNERS, CHICAGO:

“It falls in line with what we’re seeing from investor sentiment. We’re in an economy that’s still struggling, and that’s what this reflects. I don’t think its necessarily a big surprise.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: Stock indexes held losses BONDS: Bond prices rose slightly FOREX: The dollar was little changed