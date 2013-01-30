FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Instant View: ADP report up 192,000 in January
#Business News
January 30, 2013 / 1:38 PM / 5 years ago

Instant View: ADP report up 192,000 in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. private employers added 192,000 jobs in January, more than economists were expecting, in a sign of growth in the labor market, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 165,000 jobs. December’s private payrolls were revised down to an increase of 185,000 from the previously reported 215,000.

COMMENTS:

RAY STONE, ECONOMIST

BONDS: U.S. treasuries declined, and the 10-year yield rose at 2.014 percent

GRAPHIC: ADP vs. the U.S. Labor Department: The ADP National Employment Index shows an increase of 192,000 private sector jobs in January - 27,000 more than analysts expect Friday's Labor Department report to show. link.reuters.com/fex44t

Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300

