FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. business inventories rise, sales slip
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 11, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. business inventories rise, sales slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail inventories excluding automobiles picked up in October, which could affect fourth-quarter growth estimates.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of gross domestic product, increased 0.3 percent in October. They had gained 0.2 percent in September.

Overall business inventories increased 0.2 percent, in line with economists’ expectations, after a 0.3 percent gain in September.

Inventories were previously reported to have been a mild drag on GDP growth in the third quarter.

Data on wholesale stocks released earlier this week, however, suggested restocking likely contributed to growth during the third quarter and could add to output in the fourth quarter.

In October, business sales dipped 0.1 percent after being flat the prior month.

At October’s sales pace, it would take 1.30 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from September.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.