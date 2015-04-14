FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Business inventories rise; sales flat
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 14, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Business inventories rise; sales flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories rose slightly more than expected in February as sales remained weak, a trend that could leave businesses with little appetite to accumulate more stock.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday business inventories increased 0.3 percent after being unchanged in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories rising 0.2 percent in February.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product.

Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, increased 0.5 percent in February. They rose 0.2 percent in January.

The gain in inventories excluding autos could prompt economists to bump up their first-quarter GDP growth estimates, which are currently running below a 1.5 percent annual pace. The economy grew at a 2.2 percent pace in the fourth quarter.

Economic activity early this year was hurt by a harsh winter and a now-settled labor dispute at West Coast ports that disrupted the supply chain. A strong dollar and weak global demand also acted as a drag.

In February, business sales were unchanged after dropping 2.3 percent in January.

At February’s sales pace, it would take 1.36 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from January.

That relatively high ratio suggests that inventories could be approaching levels that might make businesses a bit uncomfortable about adding more stock.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.