FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. business inventories increase, but retail stocks revised lower
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 14, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. business inventories increase, but retail stocks revised lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories increased in February, but retail stocks excluding motor vehicles were unchanged for a second straight month, suggesting that inventory investment could weigh on first-quarter economic growth.

The Commerce Department said on Friday business inventories rose 0.3 percent after a similar gain in January.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product.

Retail inventories climbed 0.3 percent in February instead of the 0.4 percent increase reported in an advance report published last month. Retail inventories jumped 0.9 percent in January.

Motor vehicle inventories advanced 1.0 percent after surging 2.5 percent the prior month amid declining sales. Retail

inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, were unchanged for a second consecutive month as reported in March.

Inventory investment added one percentage point to the economy's 2.1 percent annualized growth rate in the fourth

quarter. That was the second straight quarterly contribution to GDP growth after a drag that lasted more than a year.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is estimating GDP increasing at a 0.6 percent rate in the first quarter. JPMorgan is forecasting inventories subtracting about a full percentage point from first-quarter growth.

Business sales rose 0.2 percent in February after increasing 0.3 percent in January. At February's sales pace, it would take 1.35 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from January.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.