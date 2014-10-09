U.S. wholesale inventories grow more than expected

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories rose by the most in four months in August, a sign the U.S. economy may have grown more than expected in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday wholesale inventories increased 0.7 percent during the month after a 0.3 percent gain in July, which was larger than initially estimated.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a smaller increase in August.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. The component that goes into the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos - increased 0.7 percent.

Still, in a more negative sign, sales at wholesalers fell 0.7 percent in August. At August’s sales pace it would take 1.19 months to clear shelves, the highest rate since February.