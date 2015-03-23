Carlyle CEO says strong U.S. dollar won't deter long term investors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The strong U.S. dollar may temporarily deter some companies from investing in the United States, but the country will continue to attract foreign investment, the Carlyle Group (CG.O) co-chief executive David Rubenstein said on Monday.

“The currency has slowed it down a little bit but it’s just slowing it down,” he told a panel discussion at the SelectUSA summit.

“I do think that you are going to see more and more companies that are based outside the United States beginning to manufacture and provide services in the United States,” Rubenstein said.