CNBC says ISM May factory index 56, not 53.2 as originally reported
#Business News
June 2, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

CNBC says ISM May factory index 56, not 53.2 as originally reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index for May, originally reported at 53.2, has been corrected to 56, CNBC said on Monday, citing ISM as the source.

The numbers reported earlier, which were weaker than market expectations, weighed on stocks and pushed yields on U.S. Treasuries marginally higher, but the S&P 500 slowly crawled back to positive territory.

Several researchers, including Stone & McCarthy Research, Pierpont Securities and others on Wall Street pointed out that seasonal adjustment factors may not have been applied correctly.

ISM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
