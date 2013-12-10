FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factory, services revenue to grow in 2014: ISM
December 10, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Factory, services revenue to grow in 2014: ISM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cigar rollers work at the El Titan de Bronze cigar factory and store in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The manufacturing sector is forecast to grow again next year, with both revenue and investment increasing, an industry report showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing revenue is expected to rise by 4.4 percent in 2014 from the year before, the semi-annual forecast from The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said.

Revenue in the non-manufacturing sector, which is made up mostly of service sector businesses, is expected to rise by 3.6 percent.

Capital investment among manufacturing firms is seen rising 8 percent in 2014 and increasing by 4.6 percent in the service sector.

The projections are issued by ISM’s Business Survey Committee.

Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

