Goldman raises forecast on U.S. ISM

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Wednesday raised its forecast on a closely watched measure of U.S. manufacturing after data showed surprisingly strong business growth in the U.S. Midwest in February.

U.S. manufacturing, helped by strong auto sales and overseas equipment demand, has remained an economic bright spot, while unemployment has stayed historically high and the housing sector has struggled to gain traction.

Goldman economists said in a research note they revised up their forecast on the Institute for Supply Management’s index on U.S. factory activity in February to 55.0 from a previous 54.0.

The ISM manufacturing index was 54.1 in January.

The median forecast for the February ISM index reading among economists recently polled by Reuters was 54.5.

A reading above 50 signals growth among manufacturing industries.

The ISM is scheduled to release its February manufacturing data at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

Earlier, the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its regional business index rose to a higher-than-expected 64.0 in February, the highest since March 2011.

The ISM-Chicago survey’s components signaled solid expansion in the manufacturing-heavy region in February. The employment index increased to 65.6, the highest reading since May 1984.