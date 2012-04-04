Instant View 3: Services sector slips in March: ISM

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector slipped in March after hitting its highest level in a year the previous month, as a gauge of new orders declined, according to an industry report released on Wednesday.

MIKE SHEA, A MANAGING PARTNER AND TRADER, DIRECT ACCESS PARTNERS LLC, NEW YORK

“We came in a little light, but although this isn’t the number we were looking for, it is pretty close. But I don’t think this will drive the market much lower than the Spanish bond auction.”

MILLAN MULRAINE, SENIOR MACRO STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES, NEW YORK

“Despite the disappointment on the headline print I think it’s still a fairly decent report. It’s well ahead of levels we saw last fall and the beginning of the winter. We think it’s consistent with the current tone of economic activity and points to growth of about 2 percent. I think the future outlook for this still remains fairly favorable. New orders remain elevated, employment was decent. The internals of this report were fairly supportive of sustained growth.”

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

”It’s sort of a ho-hum report. You’re still hovering here in the mid-50s. It’s still consistent with about 2 percent-ish growth. I don’t think this report changes the discussion all that much.

“This is a very ham-on-rye report.”

