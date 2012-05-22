Instant View: Existing home sales rise 3.4 percent in April

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Home resales rose in April to their highest annual rate in nearly two years and a falloff in foreclosures pushed prices higher, hopeful signs about the pace of recovery in the still-struggling housing sector.

CARY LEAHEY, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND SENIOR ECONOMIST, DECISION ECONOMICS,NEW YORK

”The number is okay, nothing to get particularly excited about. You hit the level predicted by the consensus and you got a very modest downward revision to March.

”Sales occurred as expected. You have a nice upward grind in existing sales. The 12-month average of sales is nearly 4.4 million units compared to fewer than 4.2 million units a year ago. You’re seeing a modest increase.

”With sales rising and production not particularly strong, the months supply of housing has dropped significantly from 8.5 to 9 months a year ago to 6.6 months in the April figures which is a little higher than the cycle low of 6 months in January.

“What’s killing this industry is that shadow inventory of homes which is based on past, current and future foreclosures. No one is looking for a lot of bounce in housing, but I still think housing will add a quarter of a percentage point to growth over the next year. But that’s still very low because normally housing can add as much as a percentage point to growth and that just is not going to happen.”

JOE MANIMBO, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, WESTERN UNION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, WASHINGTON

”I think it’s a good sign that the housing market may be showing signs of bottoming. For the dollar, that can help temper talk that the Fed may need to deploy more monetary easing measures to support the tepid recovery.

“The value of home prices has been one of the key drags on the housing market. It’s certainly encouraging news that we saw an increase in home prices.”

CAMILLA SUTTON, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, SCOTIA CAPITAL, TORONTO

“I think we’re still a ways from looking at an encouraging picture of the U.S. economy, though when it comes to housing, every little bit helps. We have been seeing prices fall so this pick up is a good thing. And it’s a substantial pickup of the sort we have not seen in quite some time. The market, though, has tunnel vision right now and is watching Europe. People are hesitant to take big positions ahead of the EU summit.”

SUBODH KUMAR, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SUBODH KUMAR & ASSOCIATES IN TORONTO

“The market is looking for some good news and housing looks as though it’s bottoming out here...After some weak news on the industrial side last week the housing is balancing that out a bit.”

GARY THAYER, CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO ADVISORS, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

“Sales of existing homes in April rose; it was a good number. It recouped the losses of the past couple of months. The housing market is showing some signs of life and the April number suggests that sales of single-family homes are rising again. But it’s still an uneven recovery. We get some good months and get some bad months, but we think the trend is starting to move up.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stocks added to earlier gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices held onto their earlier losses.

FOREX: The dollar maintained its earlier gains versus the euro and yen.