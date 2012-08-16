Instant View: Jobless claims edge higher but four-week average drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week although a trend reading fell close to a four-year low, pointing to ongoing healing in the labor market.

U.S. housing starts unexpectedly fall in July

Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in July and gains from the prior month were revised lower, a reminder of the housing market’s weakness despite some recent signs of recovery.

COMMENTS:

BRIAN KIM, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, RBS SECURITIES, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

“The reports are a bit of a mixed bag. Overall, they are consistent with our outlook that growth will be a little bit better in the U.S. but not as upbeat as some people think. We’re still looking at possible Fed action in September and these numbers don’t really alter that view.”

STEPHEN STANLEY, CHIEF ECONOMIST, PIERPONT SECURITIES, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

JOBLESS CLAIMS: “They seemed to have settled in here. It’s good that claims are steady but it’s not going to make or break or the economy.”

HOUSING STARTS: “We did get a pullback back in single family construction, which has been steadily rising. This is nothing but normal statistical noise. The level is hovering at a level higher than any point during this recovery. This doesn’t move the needle on what people are thinking about the Fed will do.”

JOHN DOYLE, DIRECTOR OF MARKETS, TEMPUS CONSULTING, WASHINGTON

“I don’t think the data this morning relates to risk and any euro/dollar (moves). I don’t think it’s going to have too much of an effect here in the longer term. Obviously you’re seeing the dollar spike a little higher, I think that move is probably going to be short-lived and the greenback will remain largely range round for the next week or two.”

(JOBLESS CLAIMS)

JACOB OUBINA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“It is a pretty plain vanilla number, slightly above expectations and the prior week got revised modestly higher. The important thing to consider for now is that we are entering a period where volatility for claims is going to be much more muted than what we saw in the July weeks. So I think we are probably going to settle around the 365,000 to 370,000 range in the weeks ahead.”

FRANK DAVIS, DIRECTOR OF SALES AND TRADING AT LEK SECURITIES IN NEW YORK

“We’re still digesting them a bit, but it looks like much ado about nothing. Very little change over the past month. I call it a mid-summer nothing. Not much to read into here.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures held their earlier gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices maintained slight earlier gains

FOREX: The dollar extended slight losses versus the euro.