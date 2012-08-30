Instant View 3: Jobless claims unchanged last week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits was unchanged last week, pointing to a labor market that was treading water.

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“The spending data is what is particularly interesting and the clear momentum shows that spending has slowed significantly. There was a noticeable loss of momentum in consumption here in the third quarter. This data reinforces the story of a loss of momentum in consumption. As for the jobless claims data, it was right in line with what we were expecting. Nothing too exciting there.”

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, ROCKWELL GLOBAL CAPITAL, NEW YORK

“Economic news this morning is no big game changer. The fact that the personal spending came on the plus side shows that consumers remain cautious but have spent more due to the back to school season. This morning’s data again points to modest growth.”

OMER ESINER, CHIEF ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON

“The initial read is a little bit of disappointment on the claims number. It’s a touch higher than consensus and not really consistent with the idea of an improving labor market. But that data is somewhat offset by the strong spending and income numbers. These do suggest consumer spending remains relatively healthy.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures held onto earlier losses.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices extended earlier gains.

FOREX: The dollar maintained its losses versus the euro and yen