Instant View: Jobless claims at 359,000 latest week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New claims for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh four-year low last week, according to a government report that showed ongoing healing in the labor market.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 359,000, the lowest level since April 2008, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The report included revisions for claims data from 2007 based on updated seasonal adjustment calculations. New seasonal adjustment factors were also introduced for 2012.

U.S. fourth-quarter GDP unrevised at 3.0 pct

COMMENTS:

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“The real story with the claims are the revisions and they are pretty meaningful. Now, the weekly average for claims is higher but the direction hasn’t changed. So you haven’t seen as much improvement on the firing side as you had previously thought. Still you are still looking at 200,000-plus in monthly payroll growth.”

JOHN KOSAR, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH WITH ASBURY RESEARCH IN CHICAGO

“Looks like the market is a little disappointed. The bigger picture is not one disappointing data point, but where we were going into that. The market was feeling pretty fearless and bulletproof, and when we’re feeling that way, a disappointing data point has a greater effect.”

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

“Today’s release of the annual revisions for jobless claims’ seasonal factors from 2007 onwards make the 359,000 people who filed their first claim to qualify for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 24 represent a decline of 5k from the number of filers from the week prior. This compares to market expectations that claims would hang around 350k seeing as how claims had just fallen 5k to a new post-recession low of 348k. That number -- claims for the week ending Mar 17 -- is now 364k, making that week an increase in filings by 1k.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures extend losses.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices add to gains.

FOREX: The dollar extends losses against the yen.