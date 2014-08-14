Table: U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

(Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/09/14 311,000 295,750 N/A N/A
08/02/14 290,000-R 293,750-R 2,544,000 1.9
07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000-R 1.9
07/19/14 279,000 300,750 2,542,000 1.9
07/12/14 303,000 309,250 2,508,000 1.9
07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000 1.9
06/28/14 316,000 315,250 2,586,000 2.0
06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,575,000 2.0
Initial Claims: Aug 2 from 289,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 2 from 293,500
Continued Claims: July 26 from 2,518,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 295,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.500 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 268,837 AUG 9 WEEK FROM 247,877 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,457,732 AUG 2 WEEK FROM 2,481,360 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
