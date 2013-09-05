FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

U.S. jobs market held up better than expected: Moody's Zandi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. jobs market has held up better than expected in the face of healthcare reform and government spending cuts, Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist Mark Zandi said on Thursday.

But he cautioned that the jobs market could still see “fallout” from those factors going forward.

“The script is still being written,” he cautioned.

The ADP National Employment Report, released earlier, showed private companies added 176,000 workers in August, near the 180,000 forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish

