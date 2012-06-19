FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Job openings hit five month low in April
June 19, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

Job openings hit five month low in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jobseekers stand in line to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State department of Labor in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job openings dropped to a five month low in April, according to a government report on Tuesday that underscored the recent weakness in the labor market.

Job openings -- a measure of labor demand -- fell 325,000 to 3.42 million, the lowest level since November the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The decrease in openings in April was broad based, with manufacturing vacancies falling 62,000 to 246,000 - the lowest since November.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

