Instant view: July nonfarm payrolls rise by 163,000

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Employers in July hired the most workers in five months, but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent will probably keep expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve intact.

STEPHEN STANLEY, CHIEF ECONOMIST, PIERPONT SECURITIES, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

”It’s marginally better on the balance. More importantly we have a drop in household employment, which is not such good news. Even with the better-than-expected payroll number, it’s not sufficiently big enough to change the big-picture view. The economy is growing but not at a satisfactory rate to bring down unemployment.

“If the Fed had considered doing QE3, I suspect today’s number pushes them half a step back. This is not a definitive report. I‘m still pretty skeptical they would do QE before the election. They might change the forward guidance language at the next meeting.”

DAN HECKMAN, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP, KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

”This report does not make a case for doing a third round of quantitative easing.

“We still have a big problem, not only with unemployment, but with under-employment as well.”

RON FLORANCE, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY, WELLS FARGO PRIVATE BANK, SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA

”It seems like it gives both political camps something to cheer about. Obviously better-than-expected. Nice to see the economy is moving in the right direction in terms of jobs, it’s too bad it’s not at a better velocity. It’s a number that is not bad enough for the Federal Reserve to jump in to accelerate it but it’s also not good enough to fix the long-term unemployment problem so it just solidifies that we will be muddling along here for a while.

“The markets were just priced for disappointment. After everything that has been going on with Europe and central banker disappointment the markets were priced for disappointment and anything above a disappointment would get a positive response but this number isn’t good enough to fix the economic problem that we are in. You’ll need an excuse to fall off the top of trading range and bounce off the bottom - it’s a nice way to end a week of turmoil. The unemployment rate number will give enough for the Republican political camp to grab a headline as well, so it gives both political camps something to shout about.”

ROBERT DYE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, COMERICA, DALLAS

”It’s a good news/bad news report. If we could sustain this rebound in job creation after the weakness we have seen the past several months, it would be a major relief. The bad news is the tick up in the unemployment rate.

“This is a report that doesn’t give a clear read on what the Fed will do. We have an ambiguous trigger for QE3. We still have the Jackson Hole meeting at the end of month and another jobs report before the next policy meeting. There will be a lot of discussion at the Fed on whether the focus will be on company hirings or the household survey. I feel like this report doesn’t clear the air for what the Fed will do. We need to see another jobs report.”

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“It’s meaningfully better than feared. This breaks the trend that we’ve seen over the last few months for very weak outcomes. The key question is now is will it be sustained? I think the backdrop remains challenged, seeing anything meaningfully better than this will in itself be a challenge. We’re still in an environment where productivity is slowing, where profit growth is slowing, and we don’t think that that is a robust environment to see meaningful job gains. The best you could say is that here at 160,000 it’s the average of what we’ve seen this year.”

BRUCE MCCAIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT KEY PRIVATE BANK IN CLEVELAND, OHIO

“We’re seeing more positive surprises, and I think that will help markets that have become unnerved by the general trend of the economy. I’d look for some better action out of the market, though it makes Fed action less likely.”

MICHAEL LAVINA, HEAD OF TRADING, FAROS TRADING, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

“I think the euro is going to struggle against the dollar with this stronger U.S. payroll data. The data’s strength will be positive for the Canadian dollar, too. Definitely the Fed is going to be on hold. The Fed has spent much of their ammunition already and they will hold things close to the vest for as long as they can. This will give them room to remain an observer for now.”

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDE MARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY

“The surprisingly good job numbers may prove to be an anomaly but they add substantially to the Fed’s burden of proof for a new quantitative program. The central bank is looking for reasons not to goose the economy again. With only a bit of cooperation from other statistics this may be enough. It is unambiguously good news for the dollar.”

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures added to their gains after the payrolls report.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices extended their losses.

FOREX: The dollar gained versus the yen and pared its losses versus the euro.