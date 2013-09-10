FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. job openings fall almost broadly in July
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 10, 2013 / 2:54 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. job openings fall almost broadly in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job openings fell almost across the board in July, according to a government report on Tuesday that shined a light on labor market weakness during that month.

Job openings - a measure of labor demand - fell 180,000 to a seasonally adjusted 3.7 million, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The declines were nearly broad-based, with sizeable drops in trade, transportation and utilities, professional and business services, and health care and social assistance. There were modest gains in leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing.

The report could explain the surprise slowdown in nonfarm payroll growth during that month. Employers added only 104,000 new jobs to their payrolls in July, the fewest since June 2012.

While hiring regained some momentum in August, the increase was below market expectations and suggested a moderation in the job growth trend from earlier in the year.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.