U.S. jobs report delayed by shutdown, no new date set

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday said the government’s employment report for September will not be released as scheduled on Friday due to the government shutdown and that a new release date had not yet been set.
“Due to the lapse in funding, the Employment Situation release which provides data on employment during the month of September ... will not be issued as scheduled on Friday,” it said. “An alternative release date has not been scheduled.”
