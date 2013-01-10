FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Job openings virtually flat in November
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2013 / 3:18 PM / 5 years ago

Job openings virtually flat in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of U.S. job openings was essentially flat in November, suggesting the labor market is still recovering at a slow pace, government data showed on Thursday.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, stood at 3.676 million during the month, trivially higher than the revised reading of 3.665 million for October, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The hiring rate was unchanged at 3.2 percent.

The number of workers quitting their jobs also edged barely higher in November. Economists usually see an increase in quits as a sign of confidence in the labor market.

About 2.14 million workers purposely left their jobs during the month, up from 2.09 million during the prior month.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.