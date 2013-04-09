FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hiring rate increases modestly in February
April 9, 2013 / 4:03 PM / 4 years ago

Hiring rate increases modestly in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wait in line to meet a job recruiter at the UJA-Federation Connect to Care job fair in New York March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The pace of hiring by employers increased slightly in February, the Labor department said on Tuesday in a report that gave a positive sign for the American job market.

The hire rate - the percentage of workers hired relative to total employment - ticked up a tenth of a percentage point to 3.3 percent during the month, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday.

The report is based on a separate survey than the Labor Department’s monthly survey of employer payrolls, which has shown strong gains in employment in February followed by a sharp slowdown in March.

Tuesday’s report also showed that job openings - a measure of labor demand - increased to a seasonally adjusted 3.9 million in February from 3.6 million in January.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
