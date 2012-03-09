White House adviser says jobs data is "solid"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top White House economic adviser said on Friday that jobs data showed the economy “heading in the right direction.”
“I think this is a solid report,” Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Alan Krueger said on Bloomberg television. “We would certainly like to see unemployment falling faster, but I think one could be confident that the economy has been heading in the right direction. Today’s report is further confirmation of that.”
