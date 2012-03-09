FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House adviser says jobs data is "solid"
March 9, 2012 / 2:57 PM / in 6 years

White House adviser says jobs data is "solid"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top White House economic adviser said on Friday that jobs data showed the economy “heading in the right direction.”

“I think this is a solid report,” Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Alan Krueger said on Bloomberg television. “We would certainly like to see unemployment falling faster, but I think one could be confident that the economy has been heading in the right direction. Today’s report is further confirmation of that.”

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

