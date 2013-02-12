FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retail sector weighs on job openings in December
February 12, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

Retail sector weighs on job openings in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A job seeker fills out forms at a table while attending a career fair with prospective employers in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A steep decline in retail job vacancies pulled down the number of jobs open in the United States in December, a government report showed on Tuesday.

Job openings - a measure of labor demand - slipped to 3.6 million from 3.8 million in November, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Retail sector job openings dropped 76,000 to 420,000, while manufacturing saw openings declining to 259,000 from 281,000 in November.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

