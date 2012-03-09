Labor secretary upbeat after jobs report: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s administration was upbeat on Friday following a report showing solid jobs growth in February, with the administration’s top labor official saying the numbers inspired confidence.

“I am confident that we’re on the right path and we continue to see gains in areas like manufacturing,” Labor Secretary Hilda Solis told network CNBC.

Solis was speaking after a government report showed employers added 227,000 people to payrolls last month, which was higher than analysts had expected.