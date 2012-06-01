FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama administration says jobless rate rise unacceptable
June 1, 2012 / 1:59 PM / 5 years ago

Obama administration says jobless rate rise unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s administration called on Congress to do more to help the economy create jobs, with Labor Secretary Hilda Solis saying May’s rise in the unemployment rate was unacceptable.

“Congress has to take some action because while we see the unemployment rate where it is, it’s not acceptable,” Solis told the CNBC network on Friday.

Earlier, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point in May to 8.2 percent. The department also said employers added just 69,000 people to payrolls during the month, the weakest increase in a year.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish

