FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. needs faster job growth, making progress: White House
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 4, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. needs faster job growth, making progress: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy needs faster employment growth to fill a huge jobs deficit, but was making progress despite a weaker payrolls figure in April, a senior White House economic advisor said on Friday.

“We see a picture of the economy healing,” Alan Krueger, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told CNBC.

“Given the problems that the economy has had over the past decade, we need faster growth; we have a very large jobs deficit, we are making progress. We need to do the things to continue to build on that progress.”

Employers added 115,000 new jobs to payrolls in April after hiring 154,000 workers in March. While the unemployment rate fell to 8.1 percent, it was largely the result of people giving up the search for work and leaving the workforce.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.