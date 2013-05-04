FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says jobs report shows economy continuing to recover
May 4, 2013 / 4:54 AM / 4 years ago

White House says jobs report shows economy continuing to recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alan Krueger, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks during a media briefing at the White House in Washington November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Friday’s strong jobs report shows the U.S. economy is continuing to recover, but it would grow faster if Congress approved job-creation programs, said Alan Krueger, a top economic advisor to President Barack Obama.

“It is critical that we remain focused on pursuing policies to speed job creation and expand the middle class, as we continue to dig our way out of the deep hole that was caused by the severe recession that began in December 2007,” Krueger, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen

