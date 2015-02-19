FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leading indicator points to moderate growth
#Business News
February 19, 2015

U.S. leading indicator points to moderate growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose marginally in January, suggesting a moderation in growth early in the first quarter.

The Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index increased 0.2 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.4 percent advance in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index gaining 0.3 percent after December’s previously reported 0.5 percent rise.

“While the LEI suggests a positive short-term outlook in 2015, the lack of strong momentum in residential construction, along with a weak outlook for new orders in manufacturing, poses a downside risk for the U.S. economy,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, an economist at The Conference Board.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani

