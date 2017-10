U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs hearing on the budget for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday that he does not know of anyone in Congress who wants to have a “showdown” over the nation’s debt limit.

“On the debt limit, I can’t find anyone (in Congress) who wants to have a showdown,” he told the City Club of Cleveland. “They understand it can’t be a bargaining chip, because the mere negotiation over default hurts the economy.”