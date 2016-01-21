Lew says U.S. committed to economic leadership role

Jack Lew, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, attends the session 'Global Financial Priorities for 2016' at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The United States is committed to playing a global economic leadership role by its commitment to the IMF, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday.

Lew told a meeting of global business leaders in Switzerland that headwinds had led to a “not strong enough global economy” but also said that lower oil prices were a tax cut for consumers. “It (low oil price) doesn’t mean it has to be bad overall for the global economy,” Lew said in Davos.

He said a slowdown in Chinese economic growth was not a surprise, but the country needed to press ahead with reforms as it went through a “long and difficult transition” to a more consumer driven economy.

“The question that should be asked right now is will China stick to the reform policies that open up its markets?”

Lew said India was one of the brightspots in terms of growth but also needed to stick to its reforms.