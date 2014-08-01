FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
July factory activity expands at fastest pace in 39 months: ISM
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 1, 2014 / 2:08 PM / 3 years ago

July factory activity expands at fastest pace in 39 months: ISM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker makes final preparations after installing the motherboard on the reverse side of a 32-inch TV at Element Electronics in Winnsboro, South Carolina May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded last month at the fastest pace in more than three years boosted by a jump in its new orders and employment readings, an industry report released on Friday showed.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity rose to 57.1 in July, the highest since April 2011, from 55.3 in June. The reading topped expectations of 56, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector.

The employment component jumped to 58.2 in July from 52.8 the previous month, hitting its highest since June 2011 and handily beating the expected 53 mark. New orders rose to 63.4 from 58.9.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.